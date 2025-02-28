Amid community outcry, ICE releases statement on arrests of NJ restaurant owners

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson released a statement on the detainment of the owners of a popular New Jersey restaurant amid outrage from local community leaders and residents.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, ICE officers raided the Jersey Kebab restaurant on 150 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Township, New Jersey, and arrested the owners, Emine Emanet and her husband Celal Emanet.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Emine and Celal Emanet, the owners of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, NJ, their son told said. NBC10's Siobhan McGirl has the details.

“During the investigation, ICE administratively arrested two Turkish citizens, Emine and Celal Emanet, who are present in the United States illegally. ICE authority under Title 8 of the U.S. Code enables the agency to investigate and enforce immigration laws, particularly in cases where immigration violations intersect with national security, public safety and transnational crime,” the ICE spokesperson wrote in a statement on Friday, Feb. 28. “The Emanets were served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and place in removal proceedings.”

Celal Emanet was released from custody with an ankle monitor and spoke with NBC10 on Tuesday.

Celal Emanet spoke with NBC10 after he was detained by ICE earlier this week.

"I was shocked and my heart was getting crushed," he said. "I was so much nervous. But I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do anything wrong in my life."

His wife remains in custody at an ICE detention center in North Jersey.

“Emine Emanet remains in ICE custody and Celal Emanet is on an Alternative to Detention (ATD), each pending removal proceedings. ICE’s ATD program, which began in 2004, uses technology and case management to ensure alien compliance with release conditions, court hearings and final orders of removal. Aliens enrolled in ATD must comply with the terms and conditions of their release and ATD requirements. Depending on the circumstances of the case, failure to comply may result in an immigration judge issuing a final order and may render an alien a priority for arrest and removal by ICE,” the ICE spokesperson wrote.

“As with any noncitizen in the United States without lawful status, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis to focus on the greatest threats to homeland security in a professional and responsible manner informed by their experience as law enforcement officers. Per ICE policy, we will not discuss active or ongoing investigations. ICE is also unable to provide any information on the individuals detained due to privacy issues.”

Immigration attorney Joseph Best told NBC10 the couple moved to the United States from Turkey in 2008 on an R1 visa. According to Camden County officials, Celal Emanet applied for a green card before the visa expired. Emanet said his application was denied three times and the couple has been in limbo since 2016.

“This incident is appalling and an unfortunate example of just how broken the immigration system is here in our country,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 27. “This couple works hard every single day to provide for their four children, grandchildren and to feed the community. They have been left without any options when it comes to their immigration status and to be arrested for something they have no control over, is unacceptable.”

Camden County leaders held a press conference to show support for the owners of a popular NJ restaurant who were detained by ICE. In addition to the support, they also called for reform for the immigration system. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the story.

Cappelli Jr., Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague, and other community leaders held a press conference in support of the Emanet family outside Jersey Kebab Thursday afternoon.

Teague described the couple’s restaurant as a “pillar” in Haddon Township. He also said the family has participated in Toys for Tots drives and organized food drives that have “left a lasting impact” on the community.

“We consider this situation maybe somewhat different than some of the other ones that we hear on TV where there’s criminals and rapists and so forth coming into our country,” Mayor Teague said. “They came in here legally and they’re trying to stay here legally.”

Teague said Haddon Township leaders reached out to U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) for guidance on the ongoing case.

The local officials also had a broader message about the immigration system and delays within it.

“This family is a family that embodies the very best of Camden County. And now they’re torn apart by this broken immigration system,” Cappelli Jr. said. “It is time to stand up for good people. It is time to stand up for humanity. These folks do not deserve this. These folks do not deserve this. Fix the immigration system and let’s fix it now.”

Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge – whose parents came to America from Cuba in the 60s – also spoke about fixing the “pathway.”

“There is no reason for people to be incarcerated when they’re waiting to get their documents in order and to be sure that they can become a resident and then a citizen of this country,” she said.

In addition to Camden County leaders, Haddon Township residents are also showing their support for the couple. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $288,000 as of Friday, Feb. 28.

The couple’s son, Muhammed Emanet, said his family was touched by the outpouring of support.

"I just cannot thank the community enough for the support they have given us," he said. "And I just wish that we were judged amongst our peers instead of being judged by other judges who do not personally know us at all."

The arrests came amid a nationwide push from President Donald Trump’s administration to detain immigrants who entered the United States without the proper documents.

While the administration vowed to prioritize the “worst first” when it comes to arrests and deportations, the number of detainees in ICE custody without a criminal conviction or pending criminal charges increased by more than 1,800 in the first two weeks of February, representing 41% of the 4,422 total new detainees in that period, according to data obtained by NBC News.