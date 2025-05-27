NJ restaurant owner to remain in immigration limbo for another 4 years

A South Jersey restaurant owner whose wife was involved in a high-profile immigration case will remain in limbo for at least another four years following a court hearing.

Celal Emanet appeared in front of an immigration judge for about 10 minutes on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at a federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey. His case wasn’t resolved however, and it was pushed back another four years, an issue that immigration groups say is caused by a lack of immigration judges.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Us being in limbo for the last 20 years because of this case and it just got pushed back another four years goes to show that the decision should be made there and then before you have to wait and we don’t know in those four years, maybe they grant us workers’ citizenship, maybe they don’t,” Emanet’s son, Muhammad Emanet Jr., said. “We have no idea.”

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Feb. 25, 2025, ICE officers raided Jersey Kebab, the restaurant Celal Emanet owns with his wife Emine Emanet on 150 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Township, New Jersey. The two Turkish citizens were then arrested for being in the United States illegally, according to ICE. While Celal Emanet was released from custody with an ankle monitor, Emine Emanet remained in custody at an ICE detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for two weeks.

Immigration attorney Joseph Best told NBC10 the couple moved to the United States from Turkey in 2008 on a religious visa. According to Camden County officials, Celal Emanet applied for a green card before the visa expired. Celal Emanet said his application was denied three times and the couple has been in limbo since 2016.

During Emine Emanet’s detainment, the couple received support from both New Jersey leaders as well as neighborhood residents who considered them “pillars” of the community. Haddon Township residents raised more than $327,000 for the couple and township leaders held a press conference showing their support.

On Tuesday, March 11, a judge set a $7500 bond for Emine Emanet’s release. She was released and reunited with her family the next day after the nonprofit Envision Freedom Fund successfully posted the bond.

The couple reopened their restaurant in late March as their legal battle continued. While Emine hasn’t received her new court date yet, the family was hoping Celal’s case would be resolved during Tuesday’s hearing. Instead, they’ll have to wait another four years.

The delay is nothing new, according to Envision Freedom.

“It has been very common since the Obama years,” Rosa Santana of the Envision Freedom Fund said. “Of course, we’re seeing it more now. There’s a lot less immigration judges. A lot of immigration judges were fired by this current administration.”

The couple’s arrest and legal battle have occurred amid a nationwide push from President Donald Trump’s administration to detain immigrants who entered the United States without the proper documents.

“My house, my kids, my grandkids, everything is here,” Celal Emanet said. “I have nothing in Turkey. If they kick us out from here, I have nowhere to go there.”

While the entire process has remained stressful, the Emanet family said the continued community support has helped them along the way.

“We love them so much,” Emanet Jr. said. “We hope nothing but the best for everybody that supported us so hopefully we will be with them for the next four years as well.”