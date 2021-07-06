NJ Probes Deadly July 4th Police Shooting of Man Outside Home

State officials are investigating a police shooting of a man outside a New Jersey home over the holiday weekend.

Three uniformed officers in Newton arrived at the Clive Place residence at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call, the state attorney general’s office said.

During an encounter with a man outside the home, two officers fired their service weapons, the attorney general's office said. The officers rendered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene within 15 minutes, officials said.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. Authorities said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Under state law, the attorney general's office is required to investigate deaths occurring during encounters with law enforcement officers.