Home up for sale in New Jersey might give Barbie's DreamHouse a run for its money

Come on, Barbie, let's go to New Jersey?

You could own a home in New Jersey that will make you think you're living in Barbie's DreamHouse.

There is a property on Hughes Drive in Hamilton Township that has nearly all pink décor and it's gone viral on the social media account Zillow Gone Wild.

The Zillow listing says the three-bedroom, two bathroom home has "good energy and good vibes" and its going for $500,000.

The home also includes a stylish home theatre, huge galley eat-in-kitchen, a two-car attached garage and the driveway fits up to four cars.

The owner of the home Kate Gabrielle says they already have a few offers, with some potential buyers even asking to keep the furniture and décor.

She add that she is very sad to move out of her home but is thankful for all the attention and kindness everyone has shown her house.