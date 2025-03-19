New Jersey police searching for BMW linked to several car thefts

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, ask residents to be on alert for a dark purple or burgundy BMW that they believe has been involved in several car thefts.

Investigators believe the vehicle is likely stolen and suspect it has been involved in vehicle thefts throughout the Washington Township community.

Police say the vehicle has distinctive features, including a sleek design, quad exhaust tips, and an aggressive stance. It has even been spotted traveling at a high rate of speed through town during the day.

If you see this vehicle, investigators say do not approach and contact the police.