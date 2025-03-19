New Jersey

New Jersey police searching for BMW linked to several car thefts

Police are searching for a 2023/2024 purple or burgundy BMW with district features, including a sleek design, quad exhaust tips, and an aggressive stance

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, ask residents to be on alert for a dark purple or burgundy BMW that they believe has been involved in several car thefts.

Investigators believe the vehicle is likely stolen and suspect it has been involved in vehicle thefts throughout the Washington Township community.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police say the vehicle has distinctive features, including a sleek design, quad exhaust tips, and an aggressive stance. It has even been spotted traveling at a high rate of speed through town during the day.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

 If you see this vehicle, investigators say do not approach and contact the police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us