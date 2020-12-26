New Jersey Girl, 13, Charged With Murder as Juvenile in Man's Slaying

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl is facing juvenile charges including murder in the shooting death of a man in New Jersey.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Friday that the Jersey City teen was arrested just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the Dec. 10 death of 35-year-old Niles Holmes.
Prosecutors said she was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes. Her name wasn't released.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Shortly after Holmes was shot, police in Jersey City found a 24-year-old man with graze wounds. He was treated at Jersey City Medical Center.
NJ.com cited police radio transmissions in reporting that a small group of juveniles had been sought by police after fleeing the shooting scene on foot.