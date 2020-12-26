New Jersey

New Jersey Girl, 13, Charged With Murder as Juvenile in Man's Slaying

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl is facing juvenile charges including murder in the shooting death of a man in New Jersey.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Friday that the Jersey City teen was arrested just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the Dec. 10 death of 35-year-old Niles Holmes.

Prosecutors said she was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes. Her name wasn't released.

Shortly after Holmes was shot, police in Jersey City found a 24-year-old man with graze wounds. He was treated at Jersey City Medical Center.

NJ.com cited police radio transmissions in reporting that a small group of juveniles had been sought by police after fleeing the shooting scene on foot.

