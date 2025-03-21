Man extradited back to New Jersey to face vehicular homicide charges, police say

A New Jersey man accused of killing a man with his vehicle back in February has been extradited back to the Garden State from Florida to face charges including vehicular homicide, officials said.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday, March 21, 2025, that Dominic Allen, 23, of Millstone Township, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Officials said this all began on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, around 4 p.m., when members of both the Neptune Township and Asbury Park Police Departments responded to a 911 call in the area of Stratford Avenue between Fisher and Myrtle Avenue for a report of an individual being struck by a vehicle.

On arrival, officials said law enforcement officers discovered a man lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

The man -- later identified as Kyzair Robinson, 19, of Asbury Park -- was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries on Wednesday, February 12, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation later revealed that Allen was the driver of this vehicle.

According to officials, Robinson had been talking with Allen through the vehicle's driver's side window before the incident.

Officials said while Allen was driving away, Robinson was clinging to the car, and he ultimately fell under the vehicle as Allen continued to flee the scene.

Allen was later apprehended in Orlando, Florida, by members of the US Marshal’s Task Force, officials said. He was extradited back to New Jersey and charged on Wednesday, March 19.

He is currently jailed at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future court proceedings, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrence McGhee at 732-774-1300.