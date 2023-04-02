New Jersey Cheerleading Coach Sexually Assaulted Children, Police Say

Police in New Jersey have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Hammonton man after he, allegedly, sexually assaulted underage children that he coached.

According to law enforcement officials, Jonathan P. Ryker, 25 -- who coached at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton -- was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting minors, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The New Jersey State Police have charged Jonathan P. Ryker, 25, of Hammonton, N.J., with sexual assault for allegedly assaulting minors who he coached at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, N.J. pic.twitter.com/thVcdJIntU — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) March 31, 2023

These charges against Ryker, police said, follow an investigation into sexually explicit content that Ryker, allegedly, sent to a minor over social media.

Over the course of an eight-month long investigation, officials said that they were able to identify another alleged victim of Ryker's who was a student of his at Rockstar Cheer -- which is also known as Access Cheer.

Ryker, officials said, was apprehended and was in custody pending a detention hearing as of Friday.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone if they -- or someone they know -- may have been a victim of Ryker's to contact the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.