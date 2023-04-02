New Jersey Cheerleading Coach Sexually Assaulted Children, Police Say

Police in New Jersey have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Hammonton man after he, allegedly, sexually assaulted underage children that he coached.
According to law enforcement officials, Jonathan P. Ryker, 25 -- who coached at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton -- was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting minors, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.
These charges against Ryker, police said, follow an investigation into sexually explicit content that Ryker, allegedly, sent to a minor over social media.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Over the course of an eight-month long investigation, officials said that they were able to identify another alleged victim of Ryker's who was a student of his at Rockstar Cheer -- which is also known as Access Cheer.
Ryker, officials said, was apprehended and was in custody pending a detention hearing as of Friday.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone if they -- or someone they know -- may have been a victim of Ryker's to contact the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.