New Jersey

Blast Rips Top Off Tank at NJ Asphalt Plant; Neighbors Forced From Homes

Firefighters say an explosion in large tank of asphalt and ensuing fire forced neighbors from their Gloucester City homes Tuesday morning

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A blast tore the top of a tank off at a South Jersey asphalt plant overnight, forcing neighbors from their homes as flames burned.

Witnesses said they heard a blast around 1 a.m. in Gloucester City, Camden County. Fire could then be seen coming from a tank at Blueknight Energy Partners L. P. It is right along the Delaware River and not far from the Walt Whitman Bridge.

First Responders went door to door to evacuate neighbors from their homes. The area between Water Street and Jersey Avenue and 3rd and 5th streets was evacuated as firefighters poured foam onto the blaze.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

fireworks 15 hours ago

Where Can You Watch July 4th Fireworks, Parades Or Celebrations?

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

What's the Difference Between a Surge and a Second Wave?

No injuries were reported.

The fire was out and with daybreak, SkyForce10 captured the top of a tank at the asphalt plant torn off, jagged edges of metal exposed.

On its website, Blueknight Energy says it supplies liquid asphalt and crude oil to customers. A call to the company for comment has not been returned.

The cause of the explosion and fire remained under investigation as crews cleaned up Tuesday morning. Neighbors were allowed back into their homes.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden Countyfireexplosionasphalt
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us