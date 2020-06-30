A blast tore the top of a tank off at a South Jersey asphalt plant overnight, forcing neighbors from their homes as flames burned.

Witnesses said they heard a blast around 1 a.m. in Gloucester City, Camden County. Fire could then be seen coming from a tank at Blueknight Energy Partners L. P. It is right along the Delaware River and not far from the Walt Whitman Bridge.

First Responders went door to door to evacuate neighbors from their homes. The area between Water Street and Jersey Avenue and 3rd and 5th streets was evacuated as firefighters poured foam onto the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was out and with daybreak, SkyForce10 captured the top of a tank at the asphalt plant torn off, jagged edges of metal exposed.

On its website, Blueknight Energy says it supplies liquid asphalt and crude oil to customers. A call to the company for comment has not been returned.

The cause of the explosion and fire remained under investigation as crews cleaned up Tuesday morning. Neighbors were allowed back into their homes.