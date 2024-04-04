New Jersey

First Alert Traffic: Police activity in New Jersey causes backups on I-295, Route 42

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Police activity has traffic at a standstill in New Jersey on Interstate 295 and Route 42. Drivers are being urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

Cameras from the state's 511 website show cars backed up for miles.

Officials say that all lanes are closed in the northbound direction of Route 42 with three of the four lanes on the southbound side closed.

The shoulder on the southbound side of Route 42 reopened just before 9 p.m., according to NJ DOT.

New Jersey's 511 posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that delays have drivers backed up five to ten minutes.

The incident began just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 4 p.m. where cars could be seen stopped all the way over to the Walt Witman Bridge.

To see the traffic in real-time, click here to see the live cameras. Choose "I-295 Tour" in the camera list drop-down menu.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

