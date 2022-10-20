New Information, Videos Released in Unsolved Killing of Temple Grad Everett Beauregard

Philadelphia police released new surveillance videos in connection with the deadly shooting just blocks from Drexel University that killed Temple University graduate Everett Beauregard last month.

The additional information released Thursday revealed new angles of a thin male suspect wearing a blue zipper hoodie and black pants as well as a light-colored face mask, covering his chin and mouth. The new photos also include stills of a late 1990s to early 2000s green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 16th District [UPDATED INFORMATION] https://t.co/vWe9xPDf6E pic.twitter.com/rQthEzk12C — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 20, 2022

Beauregard, 23, of Chester County, was found bleeding heavily from his neck on North 35th Street, near Baring Street, in the Powelton neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed Beauregard to the hospital, where he died a short time later, Small said.

Following the deadly attack, Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the gunman caught on camera. Yet, nearly a month later, a suspect has not been named.

Beauregard was out with friends in South Philadelphia and had taken SEPTA home, getting off the train at 34th and Market streets early Thursday, Philadelphia Police Homicide Division Capt. Jason Smith said at a news conference last month.

Smith said it appeared that Beauregard intended to walk the rest of the way to his apartment on Spring Garden Street.

He never made it home.

"As Mr. Beauregard passes the offender, the offender quickly turns around and immediately begins firing at Mr. Beauregard as his back is turned towards him," Smith said. "Mr. Beauregard is struck one time in the base of his neck, severing his spinal cord. Mr. Beauregard is observed collapsing onto the sidewalk."

The shooter begins to run, but fires one final shot at Beauregard "as he lies helpless on the ground," Smith said. In total, four shots were fired.

The gunman ran off on 35th Street toward Spring Garden Street, investigators said.

Smith said the shooter was observed lingering around in the area for more than an hour prior to the shooting. He was first captured on surveillance video around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. He could be seen walking around with his right hand in his hoodie pocket, even at one point appearing to zero in on another person, but not acting.

"Obviously he's armed with a firearm," Smith said. "He's out there looking for trouble."

There was "no apparent reason whatsoever" for the shooting, Smith said. There was no robbery attempt, no argument and Beauregard had no apparent gang ties or previous criminal acts.

"Not a word was spoken between the two prior to the offender shooting Mr. Beauregard in the back," Smith said.

Beauregard was a Great Valley High School alum and "recently graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was in the process of finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter," a family statement released Thursday read.

"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," the family statement said.

The Malvern native is survived by his parents and sister. The family thanked people for the "outpouring of sympathy" in light of Beauregard's killing.

Beauregard worked for Wells Fargo, police said.

He had previously helped out on U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle's 2018 campaign.

"He was a nice, well liked, and purposeful young man with a bright future ahead of him," a "heartsick" Boyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat, wrote in a prepared statement. "We will truly miss him and we grieve along with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Police urged anyone who believes the spot the man to not approach and call 911 immediately.

A standing $20,000 reward is available to anyone who helps nab the killer. Tips can be called into homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335 or submitted online.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Oct. 19 shows at least 403 fatal and 1,535 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 431 killings as of Oct. 20, a 2% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.