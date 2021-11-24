New (and Bigger) George Floyd Mural Unveiled in Philly After First Was Defaced

A new mural honoring George Floyd was unveiled Tuesday in Philadelphia after the first was vandalized by white supremacist graffiti in June.

The mural, which is titled “George Floyd (Never Forgotten), shows Floyd at the forefront of Black Lives Matter protests around the world that were sparked by his death.

Local artists Randall Whitfield and Briana Dawkins painted the artwork on a 110-foot-long wall outside Tang Pharmacy at 5600 North Street, just feet away from where the original was ruined on an abandoned newspaper stand.

❤️We’re live at 5600 N. 5 Street for the mural dedication of “George Floyd (Never Forgotten),” by artist Randall Whitfield and Briana Dawkins. pic.twitter.com/D59PpNOufg — Mural Arts (@muralarts) November 23, 2021

City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker delivered a passionate speech at the mural dedication with a clear message to the individuals who defaced the first mural: “You didn’t beat us!”

“This community is home to people of all shades who are working and building here, and we will not allow ignorance and aversion to diminish our collective work and advancements,” Parker said. “This is hope that we can come back from anything that is negative and a detriment to our community.”

While the artwork mural is a symbol of the community’s perseverance, Mural Arts Philadelphia’s executive director Jane Golden says more needs to be done to end systemic racism and the power of art can help.

In the weeks and months following George Floyd’s death, art served as a form of protest and remembrance — first in his home city of Minneapolis and then around the world. Today, activists are fighting to preserve some of the impromptu works of street art painted on the plywood that boarded up businesses around the city during the protests. NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson reports from Minneapolis.

“We always say at Mural Arts that art ignites change,” Golden said. “We hope that this art inspires meaningful conversations and action for years to come.”

Mural Arts Philadelphia partnered with the North 5th Street Revitalization Project to honor Floyd with a mural. Floyd was killed last May after then-police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck while restraining him, triggering historic protests around the world. Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd's death and was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.