New Evidence Shows Chester Heights Double Murder Not ‘Random Act of Violence'

Law enforcement officials believe a double murder that occurred in the Philadelphia suburbs last month was not a random act of violence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the bodies of Richard Zajko, 72, and his wife, Rita, 69, were found inside of their home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights, Delaware County, on Jan. 2.

Pennsylvania State Police

A document released by the troopers notes that the deaths have been ruled a homicide and -- based on information gathered through "dozens of interviews" -- law enforcement officials believe the murders were not a random act of violence.

State police, however, didn't name any suspects or motive in the killings.

Police asked anyone who may have information about the case to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K, directly at 484-840-1000.

More information on this investigation can be found here.