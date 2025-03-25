New deal will keep Crozer Health System hospitals open for the time being

An influx of $26 million dollars is expected to help keep two Crozer Health System facilities, the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, from needing to close.

But, the solution is only temporary and, the long-term solution the solving the hospitals' financial woes would likely require them to be sold.

As detailed at a bankruptcy hearing on Monday, March 24, 2025, the Federation of Delaware County is stepping in to deliver funding needed to keep the facilities open.

Earlier this month, Prospect Medical Holdings — which owns Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health network — told a bankruptcy court it intended to close both Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital.

Officials said Prospect only had enough money to keep the hospitals open until March 14.

But, last week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the community group The Foundation for Delaware County announced that an agreement was reached to keep Crozer Health open for the immediate future.

Through this plan, the foundation has delivered $7 million to keep the hospitals open and another $13 million set to be delivered over the next eight days.

And, a remaining $6 million is expected to be paid by April 1, 2025.

But, there will be another court hearing on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 to check on the status of the situation and another on April 1, 2025.

Delaware County government recently created a dedicated webpage, accessible at DelcoPA.Gov/Prospect, to keep residents up to date on the status of Prospect-owned hospitals, Prospect’s bankruptcy, and additional resources available to residents.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line at (484)-276-2100.