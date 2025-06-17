A Bucks County man is facing new charges after prosecutors said he stalked his neighbors and tossed screws and nails under their cars all because he disagreed with who they supported in the race for president.

Yardley resident Alaric Dalberg, 65, was in court where he faced more than one dozen victims that police said he targeted during and after the presidential election.

When Dalberg spoke to police in February, 2025, he said that he targeted people who he called "Trumpers" based on the political signs that had out front.

It happened over and over, the victims said. Nails, screws and other debris was found under parked cars in driveways and parking lots.

Dalberg told police that he toss the nails and screws that he had in his cup holder toward homes and driveways of anyone who displayed signs supporting Donald Trump in the presidential race.

One victim, Lisa Mason, said that a mechanic told her that if she had been driving on the highway one of those nails would have caused a catastrophic blow out.

"It's really sad that you have to wake up in the morning with a flashlight and look for nails and screws," she said.

Mason said that she has never met Dalberg. She claimed that she didn't even know who he was until he was arrested.

"What it does to you psychology is not just you've got to repair a tire, I repaired four. It begins a real process of who hates us so much that they would purposefully vandalize our property. This man wanted something. He wanted there to be a blowout. He wanted there to be harm and destruction within our family," Mason told NBC10.

It was through a grocery store that state police were able to determine that Dalberg was behind the acts of vandalism that happened for months in Lower Makefield Township.

Dalberg allegedly used his loyalty card at the store at the same time a person was seen on video scattering nails around Sandra Liberato's car.

"No matter where I parked, I would come out and there'd be screws under my car," Liberato said.

Prosecutors added a stalking charge to Dalberg because they said he targeted Liberato at home and at work.

Liberato saved as many of the nails and screws that she could find and labeled them with dates. She said the actions could have had dangerous consequences once the damaged cars hit the road.

"It could have hurt somebody," she said.

Dalberg waived his preliminary hear so the case has moved to the Court of Common Pleas. His lawyer said they will address these charges in an appropriate manner.