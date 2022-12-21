A West Virginia truck driver now faces third-degree murder charges in connection to a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, over the summer.

On August 25, shortly before 3 p.m., Everett Clayton, 56, of Charleston, West Virginia, was driving a 2003 Ford F650 XLT Super Duty dump truck along the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township.

Investigators said Clayton was driving approximately 58 miles per hour as he navigated a curve in the road. The excessive speed caused Clayton to lose control of the truck which crossed over the yellow center lines and struck the front driver side of a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Kellie Adams, 31, of Lansdale, investigators said.

The crash was so violent that it immediately stopped all forward momentum of the Tahoe, causing the dump body portion of the truck to fully separate from the chassis, sending the chassis rolling.

Adams, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her baby, Emersyn Grace Adams, was later delivered stillborn.

Clayton was not injured. He allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking beer prior to the crash. Testing determined he had a blood alcohol content of .076 which is just under the legal limit to drive, according to investigators.

Detectives later determined the dump truck was owned by Patrick Doran who had bought the vehicle on July 6, 2022, under the false name of “Jacob Fury.” Doran allegedly presented a fake New York State driver’s license to complete the purchase. Investigators said Doran never titled the vehicle in any state and never had it inspected, registered or insured as is required by state law. He also allegedly operated the truck without complying with proper federal laws for a vehicle of that size.

An arrest warrant was issued for Doran on October 28.

As the investigation continued, officials recovered cell phone video of Clayton driving for more than 25 minutes prior to the crash. Investigators said he was recording video on his cell phone which was located on his truck’s dashboard and facing out of the front windshield.

The cell phone video shows Clayton speeding, tailgating other vehicles and driving recklessly, investigators said.

The video shows Clayton nearly striking other vehicles several times, according to investigators.

At 36 seconds into the recording, Clayton’s truck abruptly stops behind a pickup truck on Sumneytown Pike at Swedesford Road in Upper Gwynedd Township, officials said. Clayton can be heard cursing as he tries to stop, according to investigators.

At the 12 minute and 38 second mark, Clayton’s truck comes up fast on the rear of a pickup truck that was stopped at Valley Forge Road at Rt. 73 in Worcester, investigators said. The pickup truck then pulls off the road to get out of the way.

At the 14 minute and 39 second mark, Clayton’s truck nearly hits a landscaping trailer that partially stopped on 1814 Valley Forge Road in Worcester, according to investigators. Officials said Clayton swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly striking cars that swerved to get out of the way.

At the 22 minute and 15 second mark, Clayton nearly strikes the back of a pickup truck driving in front of him on North Park Avenue at Ridge Pike in Lower Providence, investigators said.

Finally, the crash that killed Adams and her unborn child is shown at the 25 minute and 27 second mark of the video, according to investigators.

Officials said Clayton travels anywhere from a few miles per hour over the speed limit to 26 miles per hour over it throughout the video.

“In every fatal crash Homicide by Vehicle case, we keep investigating even after the initial arrest. In this case, we were able to find evidence that showed the defendant’s actions exhibited sustained recklessness over a period of time leading up to the fatal crash,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “That is the standard for Third-Degree Murder, and the new charges were added.”

Clayton has been at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $500,000 cash bail since his arrest in early November. He is now charged with third-degree murder, third-degree murder of an unborn child, homicide by vehicle, careless driving/unintentional death, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and other related offenses.

Clayton was arraigned on the most recent charges on Tuesday with bail set at $500,000 cash. During a bail review hearing on Wednesday, a Court of Common Pleas judge kept bail at $500,000 cash and added a no driving condition should Clayton make bail.

Clayton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2023.

Kellie Adams is survived by her husband, an Upper Providence Township firefighter, and two young sons.