Man Stabbed to Death Outside Delaware Motel in Middle of Afternoon

A man was stabbed to death outside a New Castle County, Delaware, motel Sunday afternoon.

State troopers responded to the Superlodge at 1213 West Avenue in New Castle around 2:45 p.m. to find a 45-year-old man stabbed in his chest, Delaware State Police said.

Medics rushed the man to a hospital where he later died, troopers said.

Police didn't immediately identify the New Castle man since his family had yet to be notified.

Investigators asked for the public's help in tracking down the killer. They asked witnesses to call Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441 or submit a private message on the state police Facebook page. Tips can also be submitted though Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.