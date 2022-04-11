New Castle County

Man Stabbed to Death Outside Delaware Motel in Middle of Afternoon

By Dan Stamm

New Castle County Superlodge location is seen from the street
Google Street View

A man was stabbed to death outside a New Castle County, Delaware, motel Sunday afternoon.

State troopers responded to the Superlodge at 1213 West Avenue in New Castle around 2:45 p.m. to find a 45-year-old man stabbed in his chest, Delaware State Police said.

Medics rushed the man to a hospital where he later died, troopers said.

Police didn't immediately identify the New Castle man since his family had yet to be notified.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators asked for the public's help in tracking down the killer. They asked witnesses to call Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441 or submit a private message on the state police Facebook page. Tips can also be submitted though Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

This article tagged under:

New Castle CountyDelawaredeadly stabbing
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us