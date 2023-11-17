After recent thefts, police in Delaware tell drivers to stop warming cars up in morning

Police in Delaware have a warning for drivers as temps drop this fall -- don't warm your car up unattended.

Thieves struck at least three times Friday morning in the Collins Park and Dunleith-New Castle areas, New Castle County Police said in a news release. "In these cases, cars were left unattended while warming."

"Police warn all residents to never leave their cars unattended as this is an easy target for would-be thieves," NCC police said. "To ensure the safety of your vehicle and the security of our community, we strongly advise against leaving your car running without supervision."

Police didn't name suspects in Friday's most recent thefts, but did say that teens were believed to be behind several other recent car thefts.

"Within the last two weeks, officers have charged 8 juveniles with multiple counts of vehicle theft and related charges," police said. "The offenders were all between the ages of 14-17 years old."

Worried that you might be damaging your car by not warming it up?

"It is not necessary to warm up modern vehicles before driving," according to a recent myth-busting post by AAA. "The practice is also bad for the environment and can put you at risk of having your vehicle stolen if you leave it running unattended."

County police asked anyone with tips on the recent car thefts or who spots something suspicious to call the general phone number at (302) 573-2800 or the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110.