Thieves use flatbed truck to steal firearms from Delaware gun shop, police say

A person called police after seeing a flatbed truck backed into to the front door of a Delaware gun shop early on Memorial Day in what investigators said was a heist.

The theft at Millers Gun Center on West Jackson Avenue in New Castle was reported around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024, New Castle County police said.

"While officers were enroute, a passerby called 911 to report that they witnessed a flatbed truck backed into the front door of the store," police wrote in a news release. "Officers arrived at the store and discovered the store had been broken into, several firearms had been taken and the truck was gone from the area."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the county's criminal investigations unit in searching for clues.

Police didn't reveal how many firearms were taken. They also have not released any surveillance video of the heist.

Police asked anyone with info to contact Detective Diksa at Dakota.Diksa@newcastlede.gov or (302)395-8030. Tips can also be sent to Delaware Crime Stoppers and the ATF online.