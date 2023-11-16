New batch of libraries set to open on Saturdays

After launching an effort to see all branches of The Free Library of Philadelphia open six days a week, officials have announced a new round of 10 libraries that will be open on Saturdays.
Starting this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 18, the following branches will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.:
- Charles Santore Library at 932 South 7th Street
- Greater Olney Library at 5501 North 5th Street
- Holmesburg Library at 7810 Frankford Avenue
- Katherine Drexel Library at 11099 Knights Road
- Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue
- Lovett Memorial Library at 6945 Germantown Avenue
- Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library at 1935 Shunk Street
- Walnut Street West Library at 201 South 40th Street
- Wynnefield Library at 5325 Overbrook Avenue
Also, library officials announced that beginning Dec. 2, Wyoming Library at 231 E Wyoming Ave., will join the six-day service list. The new schedule there, they said, was delayed due to HVAC installation.
According to a statement from library officials, Saturday openings throughout the system are set to happen in waves. Six day a week schedules are set to be announced at more branches soon.
For more on the plan to open all library branches six days a week, visit the website for The Free Library of Philadelphia.
