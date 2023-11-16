New batch of libraries set to open on Saturdays

After launching an effort to see all branches of The Free Library of Philadelphia open six days a week, officials have announced a new round of 10 libraries that will be open on Saturdays.

Starting this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 18, the following branches will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.:

Charles Santore Library at 932 South 7th Street

Greater Olney Library at 5501 North 5th Street

Holmesburg Library at 7810 Frankford Avenue

Katherine Drexel Library at 11099 Knights Road

Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue

Lovett Memorial Library at 6945 Germantown Avenue

Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library at 1935 Shunk Street

Walnut Street West Library at 201 South 40th Street

Wynnefield Library at 5325 Overbrook Avenue

Also, library officials announced that beginning Dec. 2, Wyoming Library at 231 E Wyoming Ave., will join the six-day service list. The new schedule there, they said, was delayed due to HVAC installation.

According to a statement from library officials, Saturday openings throughout the system are set to happen in waves. Six day a week schedules are set to be announced at more branches soon.

For more on the plan to open all library branches six days a week, visit the website for The Free Library of Philadelphia.