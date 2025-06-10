New Amtrak report details moments ahead of crash that killed 3 men in Bristol

Amtrak officials have released a final police report that provides some additional information into the tragic April 3, 2025, crash along the tracks in Bristol that left three men -- 56-year-old Christopher Cramp and his sons, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp -- dead.

According to the report, and as NBC10 has previously reported, the three men were killed just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, when they fell onto the tracks in Bristol near Prospect and Beaver streets.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The report details the last moments of their lives, with input from both the engineer of the Amtrak train that struck the men and an officer who was on the scene after responding to a call for trespassers on the tracks.

This officer is cited in the report noting that he witnessed three men struggling on the tracks as he pulled up to the scene.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the struggle, the officer said, he saw two men trying to pull a third man off the tracks.

As he exited his vehicle and began to walk up a berm toward the men, they were struck by an oncoming train, the report says.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

At the time, the report notes, the train was moving at 115 mph.

The train's engineer, in the report, said he spotted the three men struggling as the train came around a curve. The engineer radioed in that there were trespassers on the track and "went into emergency and sounded his horn."

In the moments before the incident, the engineer told investigators, he saw two men trying to pull a third man -- who was wearing a white shirt -- away from the tracks, but then the third man fell and all three men went onto the tracks.

The strike, the report says, happened at 6:02 p.m.

After this incident occurred, Michele Cramp, mother of David and Thomas, and ex-wife of Christopher, told NBC10 that on the day of the incident, she was on her way to see her sons.

"I was on my way to them to take them out to dinner because we were going to go out with my son. I got there 15 minutes too late," said Michele Cramp.

She said that her sons were both husbands and fathers.

Officials and family friends said that the elder Cramp was a volunteer firefighter and worked as an outreach coordinator who served the unhoused and those with mental health issues.