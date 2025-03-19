New airshow to take place in Atlantic City, NJ, this summer

Three months after the Atlantic City Airshow was cancelled, officials announced a new airshow will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this summer.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Visit Atlantic City and Herb Gillen Airshows announced the "Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival," will take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

“The airshow has always been an incredibly popular event in Atlantic City, and we are excited to be able to partner with Herb Gillen Airshows to bring back this experience for our locals and visitors alike,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber had announced in December 2024 that the long-running Atlantic City Airshow would be cancelled in 2025. The 2024 airshow had also been cancelled after officials said a major act withdrew from the event.

Last year, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small told NBC10 the airshow brings in more than 500,000 people over a two-day span, leading to a $50 million economic boom for the Atlantic City area.

Small released a statement on the new airshow on Wednesday.

“The Airshow is important for our casinos, businesses, and for our tourism and hospitality industry as a whole, and the Small administration has always offered our support to do what needs to be done to make sure this event lives on,” Small said. “Kudos to Visit Atlantic City, the CRDA, the Greater AC Chamber and everyone involved in bringing this event back to the Great City of Atlantic City this summer.

