Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has chosen a family foundation as the recipient of an award for its commitment to investing in the city and it's youth.

Kenney choose the Neubauer Family Foundation as its 2022 Mayor's Magis Award recipient.

The foundation run by Joseph and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer will be awarded at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on the morning of July 4th at Independence Hall in Old City. You can watch that ceremony live on NBC10.com and the NBC10 app at 10 a.m. or on NBC10 later in the day at 6 p.m.

The Neubauer Family Foundation supports initiatives in education, the arts and Jewish culture.

The foundation focuses a lot on education, in 2015 they founded the Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders. The organization provides professional development programs to enhance leadership in Philadelphia's public, charter and parochial schools.

“Education is the surest path to economic security, and economic security enables social progress," Joseph Neubauer said in a news release.

The mayor's office said schools impacted by the foundation have seen higher retention rates, higher student attendance rates and improved student performance.

The Magis Award was created by Kenney in 2016 to honor people or organizations that "does and achieves more, serving the greater good in the City of Philadelphia."

The Celebration of Freedom event will also feature the awarding of the Wawa Foundation Hero award to a local nonprofit organization and the Celebration of Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage.

The event will broadcast on NBC10 and Telemundo62 at 6 p.m. followed by the Wawa Welcome America evening concert live from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.