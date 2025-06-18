Netflix House to bring streaming to life in King of Prussia

Want to spend more time with Wednesday in the Addams Family household?

Maybe hit the open seas with the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece?

Or, perhaps, play a round of mini-golf designed around some of your favorite Netflix shows?

Whatever piques your interest, all of these experiences and more will soon be available when Netflix moves to King of Prussia later this year.

While the streaming service hasn't said just when the new location will open, organizers shared several new details after announcing that the Philadelphia area would get one of three planned physical locations for, what organizers called, Netflix's first-of-their-kind immersive story-driven experiences.

Philadelphia will be getting a permanent, year-round 100,000 square-foot Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall later this year.

Netflix plans to bring similar locations to Dallas, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well.

But, what will be available at a permanent Netflix House?

According to organizers, there will be mini-golf, a NETFLIX BITES eatery, merchandise from many of Netflix's shows and a variety of special experiences designed around popular shows.

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

Here's some examples of what Netflix has planned for the King of Prussia-based property.

Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts : What starts off as a school carnival falls under Wednesday’s spell to make for a twisted tour through the macabre. Discover games, mis-fortunes, and horrifying surprises in this immersive exploration of the Eve of the Outcasts Festival.

: What starts off as a school carnival falls under Wednesday’s spell to make for a twisted tour through the macabre. Discover games, mis-fortunes, and horrifying surprises in this immersive exploration of the Eve of the Outcasts Festival. ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit: Dodge infamous villains and escape the marines in a high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit ahead of the Straw Hats.

Dodge infamous villains and escape the marines in a high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit ahead of the Straw Hats. Netflix Virtuals (VR Games) : Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies with immersive games from Sandbox VR.

: Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies with immersive games from Sandbox VR. Top 9 (Mini-Golf) : Nine holes inspired by fan-favorite stories, with a high-tech twist that unlocks interactive gameplay.

: Nine holes inspired by fan-favorite stories, with a high-tech twist that unlocks interactive gameplay. TUDUM Theater: Catch Netflix shows, movies, and fan events on the big screen with all your friends, as well as trivia nights, dine-ins, and special talent appearances.

For more details and to sign up for early access to the Netflix House, visit netflixhouse.com.

And, if you're interested in working at the Netflix House, you can view and apply for open roles here.