Netflix is letting you check out your favorite shows in person. Here's how

Netflix House is expected to open in King of Prussia in 2025

By Emily Rose Grassi

Have you ever wanted to waltz through a Bridgerton ballroom or explore the best small town in America, aka Hawkins?

Well, Netflix heard your wishes and is bringing a new immersive experience to Pennsylvania soon.

The streaming service just dropped their plans to open what they're naming, "Netflix House."

There will be everything from replica sets you'll be able to explore as well as a chance to try various foods from your favorite shows. And shopping, Netflix says that there will be stores with exclusive merch.

Netflix says that it plans to open several locations, but the first two are set to open in King of Prussia as well as in Dallas in 2025.

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste, literally, of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer. "The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

Officials with the company say they chose King of Prussia because it is known as a popular shopping destination and is close to Philadelphia.

The upcoming Netflix House is expected to take over a former department store and be more than 100,000 square feet.

Netflix House is expected to be open all year with rotating themes and experiences.

