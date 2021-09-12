Neighbor's Call Leads to Discovery of Man Shot Dead Inside SUV

A neighbor’s call to police led hours later to the discovery of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of an SUV, dead after being shot in West Philadelphia.

The neighbor had called police around midnight Sunday to report a Cadillac Escalade that was double parked and resting against other cars, and then called again around 2 a.m. about hearing possible gunshots, police told NBC10. When officers arrived around 4 a.m. at the 600 block of N. 54th Street, they discovered the Cadillac was locked and still in drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers then called the Philadelphia Parking Authority to open the car, at which point they found the man in his 30s dead inside. Detectives didn’t find a gun in the car, and the exit wound indicated someone else shot the man, police said.

The case was being investigated as a homicide.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.