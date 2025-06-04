Center City

Philly neighborhood group sues to stop solid bike lane barriers in Center City

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A neighborhood group is suing Philadelphia in an effort to stop the building of solid bike lane barriers on Pine and Spruce streets in Center City.

The solid barriers were approved for Center City after Dr. Barbara Friedes, a physician at CHOP, was struck and killed near the intersection of 18 and Spruce streets last year after a driver went through flexible bike lane posts.

The group, named Friends of Pine and Spruce, say the new barriers take away parking spaces and that the mayor does not have the power to do that.

According to our partners of KYW NewsRadio, the city is reviewing the lawsuit, but had no immediate comment.

The city approved new bike lanes in Center City in March in response to the fatal crash.

