Neighborhood groups want answers as Cecil B. Moore Library sits idle

Residents and grassroots organizers packed a community meeting on Tuesday in the hopes of getting answers after the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia has been shuttered and sat idle since January, with no estimated date for reopening.

In a statement, community organizers said the library's shutdown comes after the facility was set to see a multimillion dollar revitalization effort this summer.

Instead, community members said, the facility's future is now uncertain.

The Cecil B. Moore Library was shuttered on Jan. 21, 2025, due to a failing heating and cooling system.

As detailed by WHYY, the location was scheduled for a $2 million renovation project this year through the city's Rebuild program.

However, in a statement, community organizers claim that they were able to raise funds from city, state and private sources to potentially afford nearly $10 million for renovations to the Cecil B. Moore Library.

“We organized to quintuple the budget. We designed extensive renovations in collaboration with Rebuild. Instead of sending our designs to bid, City officials and the Free Library are dragging their feet on those repairs while the branch stands closed. The community deserves action and accountability now,” said Jordan Holbert, a member of the Save the Cecil B. Moore Library Coalition, in a statement.

Organizers said they planned to see comprehensive renovations including a teen space, façade improvements, adult shelving, elevator, ADA bathrooms, and a possible community kitchen.

“Every day that passes without decisive action, our community loses valuable community space, youth programming, computer access, and life-saving services,” said Robin Barber, a member of the community and retired school teacher in a statement.

Organizers pointed to City Councilmember Jeffery Young (D-5th dist.) as potential reason for the stalled renovations, claiming he has a plan for a new facility at the site that would see the Cecil B. Moore Library demolished and a structure with apartments and a new library built there instead.

They said, in a statement, that this proposal could mean an increase in needed funding and could leave the community potentially waiting several years for a library while the new facility would be built.

Councilman Young did not immediately respond when his office was contacted Wednesday morning with questions about plans for the Cecil B. Moore Library.