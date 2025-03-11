A husband and wife were shot in a New Jersey home by a neighbor who later turned the gun on himself after barricading himself inside his own residence, police say.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in the quiet Jersey Shore community of Berkeley Township, near the corner of Drake Drive and Amherst Drive, near Amherst Beach, according to township police.

According to investigators, the neighbor, 54-year-old John Adamo, allegedly shot the husband outside of the husband's home and then shot into the neighboring home, striking the wife. Then he went back inside his house.

There was a two and a half hour standoff. Chopper 4 showed police outside the house, then using an explosive to blow the door open and get inside.

SWAT teams found Adamo in an upstairs bedroom, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A pressure cooker was spotted in the bedroom and neighboring homes were evacuated at the time as a precaution, but the device was not determined to have been an explose.

Authorities have not elaborated on any possible motive. The husband and wife were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was investigating. Township police advised residents to avoid the area.