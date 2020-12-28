Need to Recycle a Christmas Tree in Philly? Here's Where and How

Philadelphians, do you need to recycle a Christmas tree?

The city's annual tree recycling runs from Monday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 16. City residents can drop off a tree to be recycled in an environmentally friendly way.

Please ensure trees are free of all decorations and untied. Trees with decorations cannot be recycled.

Residents can drop off trees at any of these locations:

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

City Sanitation Centers, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

3033 S. 63rd Street

Domino Lane & Umbria Street

State Road & Ashburner Street

2601 W. Glenwood Avenue

3901 N. Delaware Avenue

5100 Grays Avenue

Christmas Tree Drop-Off Locations, open on weekends:

Click here to see the city's interactive map of other locations that you can drop off Christmas trees, or use the list below:

Location Date and Time 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.) Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1400 Cottman - Pennway and Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.) Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cathedral and Ridge Ave.

January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gravers Lane and Seminole St.

Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington Ln. and Ardleigh

Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wayne Ave and Logan St. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Castor and Foulkrod St. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 54th and Woodbine Ave. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 43rd and Powelton Ave. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Corinthian and Poplar St. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American and Thompson St. Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Broad and Christian St. January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 15th and Bigler St. January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community-Based Weekend Drop-Off Events:

For more information on Philadelphia's Christmas Tree recycling program, click here.