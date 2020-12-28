Need to Recycle a Christmas Tree in Philly? Here's Where and How

Philadelphians, do you need to recycle a Christmas tree?
The city's annual tree recycling runs from Monday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 16. City residents can drop off a tree to be recycled in an environmentally friendly way.
Please ensure trees are free of all decorations and untied. Trees with decorations cannot be recycled.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Residents can drop off trees at any of these locations:
City Sanitation Centers, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
3033 S. 63rd Street
Domino Lane & Umbria Street
State Road & Ashburner Street
2601 W. Glenwood Avenue
3901 N. Delaware Avenue
5100 Grays Avenue
Christmas Tree Drop-Off Locations, open on weekends:
Click here to see the city's interactive map of other locations that you can drop off Christmas trees, or use the list below:
|Location
|Date and Time
|7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|1400 Cottman - Pennway and Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Cathedral and Ridge Ave.
|January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Gravers Lane and Seminole St.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Washington Ln. and Ardleigh
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Wayne Ave and Logan St.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Castor and Foulkrod St.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|54th and Woodbine Ave.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|43rd and Powelton Ave.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Corinthian and Poplar St.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|American and Thompson St.
|Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Broad and Christian St.
|January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|15th and Bigler St.
|January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community-Based Weekend Drop-Off Events:
|Community Group
|Location
|Date and Time
|Suggested
Donation
|South Philly Green
|16th and Wolf Streets
|Sunday, Jan. 3, 12 p.m.–3 p.m.
|$5.00
|South Philly Green
|17th and Manton Streets
|Sunday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
|$5.00
|East Mt. Airy Neighbors
|Historic Upsala Mansion, 6430 Germantown Ave.
|Sunday, Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.
|$5.00
|Passyunk Square Civic Association
|Columbus Square Park, corner of 13th and Wharton
|Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
|$5.00
|South of South Neighborhood Association
|1601 Washington Ave.
|Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
|$5.00
|Lower Moyamensing Civic Association
|South Philadelphia High School, 2101 South Broad St.
|Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 10, 12 p.m.–3 p.m.
|$5.00
|Philly Goat Project
|The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St. (at Duval)
|Saturdays, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (rain dates: Sundays, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24)
|$20.00
|Philly Goat Project and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation
|Fairmount Park Organic Recycling Center, 3850 West Ford Rd.
|Saturday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (rain date: Saturday, Feb. 6)
|$20.
For more information on Philadelphia's Christmas Tree recycling program, click here.