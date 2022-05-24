Need Something to Do Near Philly This Memorial Day Weekend? Here Are 7 Ideas

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer -- but we understand if you haven't made your plans yet. So we’ve compiled a list of things to do if you’re still looking for fun.

LUCY THE ELEPHANT - MARGATE CITY, NJ

WHEN: May 27 - 30, 2022

WHERE: 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 14- year-old landmark Lucy the Elephant reopens for guided tours on Friday, May 27 just in time for the holiday weekend. The park surrounding the attraction is closed due to an ongoing restoration project; however, you can still go into Lucy and the gift shop. Complimentary admission for the guided tour is provided to members of the US military with ID.

For more information, visit the website.

DORNEY PARK AND WILDWATER KINGDOM - ALLENTOWN, PA

WHEN: May 27 - 30, 2022

WHERE: 4000 Dorney Park Rd., Allentown, PA 18104

The amusement park and accompanying water park is opening its doors Friday at 11 a.m. for some fun in the sun in the Lehigh Valley. If you are trying to stay cool, Wildwater Kingdom has nearly 20 different water attractions with varying thrill levels so the entire family can enjoy. If you prefer to stay dry, the park has 45 other rides and attractions to experience this Memorial Day.

To reserve your tickets, visit the website.

THE PHILLY POPS' MEMORIAL SALUTE PRESENTED BY COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL AND WELCOME AMERICA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

WHEN: May 27, 2022

WHERE: 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

To honor and celebrate those who have served, the Philly POPS will be performing several patriotic songs, anthems and classics for all ages at this free event at the Mann Center. The show begins at 7 p.m. featuring conductor Byron Stripling, violinist Jennifer Orchard, and guest vocalist Sydney McSweeney. Doors open at 6 p.m. As part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series, this event allows and encourages picnics at the outdoor concert experience.

Individuals can reserve tickets for free using code ‘MEMORIAL’ here.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AT AMERICAN REVOLUTION MUSEUM SPONSORED BY COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL - PHILADELPHIA, PA

WHEN: May 27 - 30, 2022

WHERE: 101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The museum has a full weekend of festivities planned online and in-person. Events include gallery tours, historical recreations and a theatrical performance about Joseph Plumb Martin, a teenage soldier In George Washington's Continental Army who wrote one of the best-known Revolutionary War memoirs. Veterans, military, and Blue Star families receive free admission courtesy of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Reserve tickets here.

CELEBRATE MEMORIAL DAY AT SESAME PLACE - LANGHORNE, PA

WHEN: May 28 - 29, 2022

WHERE: 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047

Elmo and his crew have a full weekend of festivities for kids and parents to celebrate the holiday weekend. Families can enjoy a meet and greet with a very patriotic Elmo and his friends Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday evening, the park will play music by the characters and put on a fireworks display that can been seen from across the park.

Reserve tickets here.

GLASSBORO MEMORIAL DAY PARADE - GLASSBORO, NJ

WHEN: May 30, 2022

WHERE: University Boulevard & Lehigh Rd., Glassboro, NJ 08028

Families can enjoy marching bands, mummers, firetrucks and much more at the Glassboro Memorial Day Parade. This annual parade will honor local fallen soldiers with a military dedication during a ceremony at the War Memorial in Town Square. Admission to the event is free.

For more information, visit the website.

WILMINGTON'S 2022 MEMORIAL DAY PARADE - WILMINGTON, DE

WHEN: May 30, 2022

WHERE: Delaware Avenue & Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802

The Memorial Day Committee of Wilmington will be hosting their annual Memorial Day parade starting at 6 p.m. on Monday. The parade will end at the Civil War Monument located at N. Broom Street, where a memorial service will be held honoring those who have served and given their lives. This yearly tradition has been held since 1868 and will bring together the community for an event of remembrance once again this year.

To read more on the event, visit their website.