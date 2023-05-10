Nearly Three Dozen Migrants Arrive in Philly on Eve of Title 42 End

31 migrants arrived on a bus in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, making 20 buses in total to drop off migrants in the past six months.

At 30th Street Station at approximately 6 a.m., the Venezuelan migrants arrived and 26 of them were transported to the city’s welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philly.

With Title 42 ending Thursday at 11:50 p.m. eastern time, the city is preparing to potentially receive more migrant buses. However, they do not know how if or how many more migrant buses could come.

Since November 2022, Philadelphia has received nearly 940 migrants. The city recently increased its shelter capacity and case management support via contracted providers.

Most migrants pass through the city onto other cities but there are about 50 migrants that have been integrated into Philly.

The city also launched the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund to allow residents the opportunity to contribute to local efforts to help migrants. The money donated will go to local nonprofits that support new arrivals.

Over 12 city agencies are involved in the effort to welcome the asylum seekers and provide resources to help them get the things they need, a spokesperson from the Office of Emergency Management said.