Nearly $400K in Cocaine Uncovered in Routine Check at Philly International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 12 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $400,000, on a flight from Jamaica on Thursday at the Philadelphia International Airport.

During a routine search of the Montego Bay flight, officers found a draw-string bag with a picture of reggae legend Bob Marley on it that was hiding behind a cargo hold panel. Officers found five bricks of a powdery white substance inside the bag, according to a news release from CBP.

The substance was tested and identified as cocaine.

The cocaine was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and no arrests have been at this time.

Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia, said this incident is both rewarding and concerning.

“It validates that transnational criminal organizations may be focusing on importing narcotics through Philadelphia again, and it is further proof that our continued diligence is essential and necessary to help protect our communities,” Ortega said.

CBP officers and agents seize an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at our nation’s air, land and seaports of entry, the CBP said.