Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School

Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals, officials said, after what emergency responders called a “mass casualty” event Friday afternoon.

In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."

Those who were not feeling well were being checked by emergency medical services, while the building was being examined, Mauser wrote.

SkyForce10 showed students sitting on the ground outside as several ambulances surrounded the high school campus buildings in Hanover Township.

Officials tell NBC10 that 11 people complained of feeling sick around noon, however authorities wouldn’t disclose any specifics on conditions.

The fire chief said, in all, 39 individuals were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Both Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network said they had taken some of the patients.

Colonial Regional Police chief said nothing had come up on their equipment readings to lead them to suspect there was an air quality issue.

The cause of the illness was yet to be determined Friday afternoon. Authorities said it was still early in the investigation as their focus was to get kids reunited with their parents.

