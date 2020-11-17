NBC10 to Bid a Fond Farewell to longtime news anchor, Vai Sikahema, Friday, Nov. 20

NBC10 will air “From Touchdown to Television: A Tribute to Vai Sikahema,” on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 PM. Hosted by longtime friend and co-anchor Tracy Davidson, this half-hour special looks at Vai Sikahema’s 26-year broadcast career at NBC10, as well as the moments in his life that got him to where he is today: from his early childhood in Tonga before coming to America as a child; to his career in football that brought him to the Philadelphia Eagles; his family and how his faith has played a role in everything he does. The special will also highlight Vai’s work with Wednesday’s Child, NBC10’s weekly adoption segment, and how viewers can support the Vai Sikahema Foundation, to help young people achieve their dreams.

“After more than 25 years, we recognize the exceptional accomplishments of beloved NBC10 news anchor Vai Sikahema as he embarks on a new chapter in his life,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Vai has been a staple at our station for more than a quarter of a century and we will miss his presence on the anchor desk and in the newsroom. We congratulate Vai for his many years of service to our team and his commitment to our community.”

The special tribute program will feature the following special reports:

John Clark takes a closer look at some major Philadelphia sports moments Vai has covered and shares some personal stories;

Tracy Davidson will share her own memories of their time working together;

Rosemary Connors sits down with Vai and his wife Keala to tale about their future and the path that got them there;

NBC10 legends, including Terry Ruggles and Bill Baldini, talk about their long friendship with Vai and their "Brunch Bunch" get-togethers;

Celebrity messages from Doug Pederson, Andy Reid, Vince Papale, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and more.