NBC10 & Telemundo62 Named Broadcast Partners for Blue Cross Broad Street Run

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be broadcast in its entirety for the first time in its 36 year history, race organizers announced Tuesday.

The uber popular 10-mile race has been a staple among the Philadelphia running community since the first trek down Broad Street took place more than three decades ago.

This year, NBC10 and Telemundo62 have taken over as the broadcast homes for the venerable run and will broadcast the annual event on television, online and on viewers' mobile devices.

"Philadelphia will finally get the chance to root for their friends from their couch," said Chris Cashman, Executive Vice President and President for Commercial Markets at Independence Blue Cross. The company has been the title sponsor for the past 19 years.

"This race encourages people from all walks of life to participate," Cashman said.

The Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation, which organizes and manages the race, launched the run in 1980 with 1,500 runners. It has grown every year since.

“The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is a Philadelphia tradition proudly managed by the men and women of the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department,” said Michael DiBerardinis, Deputy Mayor for Environmental and Community Resources and Commissioner of Parks & Recreation. “The race signifies the beginning of spring in Philadelphia and its route highlights many of our city's wonderful neighborhoods.”

Called the most popular 10 miler in the United States, 40,000 runners -- with varying skill levels -- will pound the slightly downhill course from Central High School in Olney to the finish line at The Navy Yard in South Philadelphia on May 3.

In the 2014 race, more than 32,000 people crossed the finish line to receive a metal and bragging rights that they conquered Broad Street. Seven years earlier, runner Patrick Cheruiyot recorded the best 10-mile time ever in the United States having completed the course in 45 minutes and 14 seconds.

The race benefits four local organizations: The American Cancer Society in the Philadelphia region, Students Run Philly Style, Back on My Feet, and The Fairmount Park Conservancy.

A lottery is held to determine who will get the chance to run. Lottery results were announced Tuesday and some 6,600 people will be left out of the 2015 race because of space constraints.

Two race hopefuls who weren't lucky enough to win the lottery could still have a chance to run with the NBC10 and Telemundo62 team. Make sure you have the NBC10 app to find out how to get a chance to earn a spot on the team in the coming weeks.

The race day telecast will be broadcast in English and Spanish. It will run two and a half hours starting at 8 a.m. and will include reports from the course, from SkyForce10 above Broad Street as well as pre-race coverage.

A special half-hour broadcast will be shown race eve on NBC10 at 7 p.m. This will highlight some of the run's most interesting features and profiles of runners. Both stations will showcase race participants and race information over the 10 weeks leading up to race day.

“The impact the Blue Cross Broad Street Run has on our community is immense. We are proud to join our partners, Independence Blue Cross to increase the visibility of the race by adding important elements like the live simulcast. We also have some exciting plans for our digital and social media platforms,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager, NBC10 and Telemundo62.

Both stations have also committed to hosting a special section on their digital platforms -- websites and apps -- that will showcase the broadcast content as well as exclusive and unique race-related stories, video and more.