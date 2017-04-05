Want an NBC10 On-Air Personality to Appear at Your Event?

NBC10’s Community Relations Department works with many community-based and non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.
If you would like to request a member of the NBC10 on-air talent team to serve as a speaker for an upcoming, community-based or non-profit event, please fill out the attached form and return to Karen.Funaro@nbcuni.com. Please be aware that all inquiries must be received at least three (3) months prior to the event and contain all requested information within the form.