Want an NBC10 On-Air Personality to Appear at Your Event?

By NBC10 Staff

NBC10 Logo NBC10 Van
NBC10

NBC10’s Community Relations Department works with many community-based and non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

If you would like to request a member of the NBC10 on-air talent team to serve as a speaker for an upcoming, community-based or non-profit event, please fill out the attached form and return to Karen.Funaro@nbcuni.com. Please be aware that all inquiries must be received at least three (3) months prior to the event and contain all requested information within the form. 

NBC10 Talent Appearance Request Form

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us