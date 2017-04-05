Want an NBC10 On-Air Personality to Appear at Your Event?

NBC10’s Community Relations Department works with many community-based and non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

If you would like to request a member of the NBC10 on-air talent team to serve as a speaker for an upcoming, community-based or non-profit event, please fill out the attached form and return to Karen.Funaro@nbcuni.com. Please be aware that all inquiries must be received at least three (3) months prior to the event and contain all requested information within the form.

NBC10 Talent Appearance Request Form