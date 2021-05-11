awards

NBC10 Honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Radio Television Digital News Association recognized WCAU in "Breaking News" and "Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" categories

Recognizing the very best in broadcast journalism throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and across the nation, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today awarded NBC10 Philadelphia/WCAU two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalistic excellence. The prestigious honors included the award for “Breaking News Coverage” and “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” for large market television news in region 11, which includes the states of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“Winning these Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards is a reflection of our team’s commitment to the very best in broadcast journalism,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Our journalists and news professionals work tirelessly to tell stories that make a difference for our viewers and the many communities we serve throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.”

As the only television station from Philadelphia to be honored, NBC10 was recognized with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

  • Breaking News - Recognizing the live coverage of the chaos that followed the George Floyd protests that started Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Center City and continued for the next 24 hours across the city. This coverage can be viewed by clicking here.
  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - A brand-new category recognizing NBC10 Investigators’ story on Rejected Recruits, which sparked rule changes to allow more people of color to join the Philadelphia Police Department. This coverage can be viewed by clicking here.

Since 1971, RTDNA has recognized outstanding work produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honor the best local broadcast and electronic journalism around the country. For a complete and detailed list of all the 2021 regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, please access the RTDNA website here.

Today’s regional winners are automatically entered and advanced to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition. The national awards will be announced in summer of 2021.

