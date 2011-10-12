Latest Job Postings

Job Postings & Contacts
.NET Developers
Junior to Senior Level,
Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area
IT Project Managers
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
ALL IT Project Managers,
Health care experience a plus!
Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area
IT Business Analyst
Health care experience a plus!Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area
Help Desk
Greater Philadelphia Area
Must have own transportation
Network Architect
Greater Philadelphia Area
ASP.NET Developer
Greater Philadelphia Area
User Interface Developer
Greater Philadelphia Area
Microsoft Dynamics CRM Consultant
South Jersey/Greater Philadelphia Area
Oracle Database Administrator
Philadelphia
Contact: Kara Jessel
Technical Recruiter
Interested applicants can send resumes to kara.jessel@css-tec.com or call 610-565-4300 x32
More Job Postings:
CSS Technical Services
Looking for a Sales/Account Manage-
Staffing Industry Experience for our Media Office.
Previous new business development experience required.
Greater Base Salary plus commission!!
Contact: Brendan Coghlan
Interested applicants can send resumes to brendanc@css-tec.com or call 610-565-4300
More Job Postings:
Financial Representative
College Grad
Preferably a few years of experience
College Financial Representative
Attending 4 year college
3.0 GPA
For both positions, the company is looking for a high-energy level candidate who is passionate about what they do and likes working with other people!
Contact: Joanna Cole
Interested applicants can send resumes to joanna.cole@nmfn.com