Latest Job Postings

Job Postings & Contacts 

.NET Developers
Junior to Senior Level,
Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area

IT Project Managers

Local

ALL IT Project Managers,
Health care experience a plus!
Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area
 
IT Business Analyst
Health care experience a plus!Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey area
 
Help Desk
Greater Philadelphia Area
Must have own transportation
 
Network Architect
Greater Philadelphia Area
 
ASP.NET Developer
Greater Philadelphia Area
 
User Interface Developer
Greater Philadelphia Area
 
Microsoft Dynamics CRM Consultant
South Jersey/Greater Philadelphia Area
 
Oracle Database Administrator
Philadelphia
 
Contact: Kara Jessel
Technical Recruiter
Interested applicants can send resumes to kara.jessel@css-tec.com or call 610-565-4300 x32
 
 
 

More Job Postings:

  
CSS Technical Services
Looking for a Sales/Account Manage-
Staffing Industry Experience for our Media Office.
Previous new business development experience required.
Greater Base Salary plus commission!!
 
Contact: Brendan Coghlan
Interested applicants can send resumes to brendanc@css-tec.com or call 610-565-4300
 
 
 

More Job Postings: 

Financial Representative
College Grad
Preferably a few years of experience
 
College Financial Representative
Attending 4 year college
3.0 GPA
 
For both positions, the company is looking for a high-energy level candidate who is passionate about what they do and likes working with other people!
 
 
Contact: Joanna Cole
Interested applicants can send resumes to joanna.cole@nmfn.com
