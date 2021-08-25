NBC10 and Telemundo62's Clear the Shelters ‘Adopt and Donate' Campaign Returns: Where to Adopt & How to Donate

NBC10/WCAU and Telemundo62/WWSI are kicking off their highly anticipated Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption and donation drive. This is the seventh consecutive year both stations have harnessed the power of television and their multiple digital platforms to raise awareness about pet adoptions at local animal shelters and rescue organizations in the Greater Philadelphia region. More than 45 local animal shelters and rescue organizations are participating, many offering a range of discounted adoption fees and incentives throughout the month-long campaign.

In addition, Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities to help provide food, supplies and medical care to tens of thousands of shelter pets. Viewers can donate to a participating shelter or rescue group by visiting the donation site at Clearthesheltersfund.org. Clear The Shelters partner iHeartDogs will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to host the Clear the Shelters campaign for a seventh consecutive year and partner with more than 45 local shelters and rescues,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Our popular pet adoption initiative has helped find new homes for more than 25,000 pets in the Greater Philadelphia region.”

To continue to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through a partnership with WeRescue to enable the public to locate adoptable pets, submit adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters through its app. People are also encouraged to check with local participating shelters before visiting since many require appointments.

For more information, including an interactive map of participating shelter and rescue locations, visit NBC10.com/cleartheshelters and Telemundo62.com/desocuparlosalbergues.

Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCPhiladelphia and @Telemundo62 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.