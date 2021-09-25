NBC10 and Telemundo62 Lead the Night With 18 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 led the night during the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday, winning in 18 categories overall.

The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year’s ceremony, in its 39th year, was all virtual.

Keith Jones took home the award for Talent – Anchor - News, Matt DeLucia won Talent – Reporter – Daily News and Steven Fisher won Video Journalist. NBC10 also received acknowledgement for Outstanding Morning Newscast in a larger market.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane’ Schwartz was also one of six people inducted into the Silver Circle Society, an honor society that recognizes significant contributions by individuals in the broadcast industry for 25 years or more.

See the full list of awards that NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia won below:

INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“2020 Election”- NBC10

Vince Lattanzio, Executive Producer

Wendy Warren, Director of Integrated Media

Rudy Chinchilla, Reporter

NEWSCAST- MORNING- LARGER MARKETS (38 & LARGER)

“Overnight Chaos”- NBC10

Brendan Curry, Producer

Erin Coleman, Anchor

Randy Gyllenhaal, Reporter

Richard Kiss, Executive Producer

Keith Jones, Anchor

Jason Kleinberger, Producer

Sheila Watko, Traffic Anchor

Jenna Yoder, Producer

Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor

Lucille Bustamante, Breaking News Anchor

CONTINUING COVERAGE

“Chaos In Philadelphia”- Nbc10

Mike Ingalls, Managing Editor

Andrea Berry, Executive Producer

Jim O’donnell, Senior Investigative Producer

Jennifer Lee, Producer

Trevor Harmon, Photographer

Drew Smith, Reporter

Kristen Catalanotto, Photojournalist

Claudia Vargas, Reporter

Jacqueline London, Anchor

Dan Lee, Photojournalist

Derrick Cheston, Photojournalist

Keith Jones, Anchor

TEAM COVERAGE

“24 Hours of Chaos”- NBC10

Mike Ingalls, Managing Editor

Matt DeLucia, Reporter

Danielle Gatewood-Gill, Photojournalist

Orrie Hicks, Director

Emad Khalil, Newscast Producer

Scott Zeenkov, Broadcast Technician

Jason Rothman, Producer

Philip Williamson, Director

Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor

Lakisha Terrell, Technical Director

Denise Nakano, Anchor

NEWS SPECIAL

“La Pandemia: El Virus Que Nos Cambió La Vida”- Telemundo62

Carolina Murillo, Producer

Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer

Ana Hernandez, News Director

Iris Delgado, Anchor

Alberto Rullan, Anchor

Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter

Yaima Crespo, Reporter

Isabel Sanchez, Reporter

Alondra Anaya, Augmented Reality Producer

Paula Lopez Gil, Director

Shaira Arias, Reporter

NEWS FEATURE, MULTIPLE REPORTS

“Apoyando Nuestros Negocios”- Telemundo62

Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter

Miguel Pomales Brown, Photographer

Shaira Arias, Reporter

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“Where’s the Loot?”- NBC10

Jim O’Donnell, Senior Investigative Producer

Claudia Vargas, Reporter

Dan Lee, Photographer

CRIME – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“Otra Noche De Lluvia De Balas”- Telemundo62

Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer

Alberto Rullan, Anchor

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“Boricuas En Tierra Amish”- Telemundo 62

Isabel Sanchez, Multimedia Journalist

HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“Ingenio Hispano”- Telemundo62

Isabel Sanchez, Reporter

Jorge Gonzalez, Photographer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“El Impacto Del Voto Latino”- WWSI/Telemundo 62

Reece Rosario, Photojournalist

Yaima Crespo, Reporter

HUMAN INTEREST – LONG FORM CONTENT (SINGLE STORY OR PROGRAM)

“Sin Rastro De Dulce María”- Telemundo62

Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer

Ana Hernandez, News Director

Paula Lopez Gil, Director

Iris Delgado, Anchor

Alberto Rullan, Anchor

Shaira Arias, Reporter

Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter

Brian Mendoza, Reporter

Miguel Pomales Brown, Photographer

Reece Rosario, Editor

SPORTS STORY – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“Brad Snyder”- NBC10

Rob Kuestner, Producer

Michael Hurst, Editor

Gary Watson, Photographer

SPORTING EVENT/GAME LIVE BROADCAST (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“76ers Basketball”- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Shawn Oleksiak, Vice President Executive Producer

JR Aguila, Senior Producer

Michael Harman, Director

Josh Schrager, Associate Producer

EDITOR – NEWS/SPORTS

Michael Hurst, NBC10

TALENT- ANCHOR – NEWS

Keith Jones, NBC10

TALENT – REPORTER – DAILY NEWS

Matt DeLucia, NBC10

VIDEO JOURNALIST

Steven Fisher, NBC10

