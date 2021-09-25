NBC10 and Telemundo62 Lead the Night With 18 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 led the night during the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday, winning in 18 categories overall.
The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year’s ceremony, in its 39th year, was all virtual.
Keith Jones took home the award for Talent – Anchor - News, Matt DeLucia won Talent – Reporter – Daily News and Steven Fisher won Video Journalist. NBC10 also received acknowledgement for Outstanding Morning Newscast in a larger market.
NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane’ Schwartz was also one of six people inducted into the Silver Circle Society, an honor society that recognizes significant contributions by individuals in the broadcast industry for 25 years or more.
See the full list of awards that NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia won below:
INTERACTIVE MEDIA
“2020 Election”- NBC10
Vince Lattanzio, Executive Producer
Wendy Warren, Director of Integrated Media
Rudy Chinchilla, Reporter
NEWSCAST- MORNING- LARGER MARKETS (38 & LARGER)
“Overnight Chaos”- NBC10
Brendan Curry, Producer
Erin Coleman, Anchor
Randy Gyllenhaal, Reporter
Richard Kiss, Executive Producer
Keith Jones, Anchor
Jason Kleinberger, Producer
Sheila Watko, Traffic Anchor
Jenna Yoder, Producer
Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor
Lucille Bustamante, Breaking News Anchor
CONTINUING COVERAGE
“Chaos In Philadelphia”- Nbc10
Mike Ingalls, Managing Editor
Andrea Berry, Executive Producer
Jim O’donnell, Senior Investigative Producer
Jennifer Lee, Producer
Trevor Harmon, Photographer
Drew Smith, Reporter
Kristen Catalanotto, Photojournalist
Claudia Vargas, Reporter
Jacqueline London, Anchor
Dan Lee, Photojournalist
Derrick Cheston, Photojournalist
Keith Jones, Anchor
TEAM COVERAGE
“24 Hours of Chaos”- NBC10
Mike Ingalls, Managing Editor
Matt DeLucia, Reporter
Danielle Gatewood-Gill, Photojournalist
Orrie Hicks, Director
Emad Khalil, Newscast Producer
Scott Zeenkov, Broadcast Technician
Jason Rothman, Producer
Philip Williamson, Director
Christine Mattson, Assignment Editor
Lakisha Terrell, Technical Director
Denise Nakano, Anchor
NEWS SPECIAL
“La Pandemia: El Virus Que Nos Cambió La Vida”- Telemundo62
Carolina Murillo, Producer
Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer
Ana Hernandez, News Director
Iris Delgado, Anchor
Alberto Rullan, Anchor
Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter
Yaima Crespo, Reporter
Isabel Sanchez, Reporter
Alondra Anaya, Augmented Reality Producer
Paula Lopez Gil, Director
Shaira Arias, Reporter
NEWS FEATURE, MULTIPLE REPORTS
“Apoyando Nuestros Negocios”- Telemundo62
Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter
Miguel Pomales Brown, Photographer
Shaira Arias, Reporter
BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“Where’s the Loot?”- NBC10
Jim O’Donnell, Senior Investigative Producer
Claudia Vargas, Reporter
Dan Lee, Photographer
CRIME – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“Otra Noche De Lluvia De Balas”- Telemundo62
Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer
Alberto Rullan, Anchor
HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“Boricuas En Tierra Amish”- Telemundo 62
Isabel Sanchez, Multimedia Journalist
HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“Ingenio Hispano”- Telemundo62
Isabel Sanchez, Reporter
Jorge Gonzalez, Photographer
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“El Impacto Del Voto Latino”- WWSI/Telemundo 62
Reece Rosario, Photojournalist
Yaima Crespo, Reporter
HUMAN INTEREST – LONG FORM CONTENT (SINGLE STORY OR PROGRAM)
“Sin Rastro De Dulce María”- Telemundo62
Emmanuel López-Capó, Senior Producer
Ana Hernandez, News Director
Paula Lopez Gil, Director
Iris Delgado, Anchor
Alberto Rullan, Anchor
Shaira Arias, Reporter
Jaime Becerril Alba, Reporter
Brian Mendoza, Reporter
Miguel Pomales Brown, Photographer
Reece Rosario, Editor
SPORTS STORY – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)
“Brad Snyder”- NBC10
Rob Kuestner, Producer
Michael Hurst, Editor
Gary Watson, Photographer
SPORTING EVENT/GAME LIVE BROADCAST (SINGLE PROGRAM)
“76ers Basketball”- NBC Sports Philadelphia
Shawn Oleksiak, Vice President Executive Producer
JR Aguila, Senior Producer
Michael Harman, Director
Josh Schrager, Associate Producer
EDITOR – NEWS/SPORTS
Michael Hurst, NBC10
TALENT- ANCHOR – NEWS
Keith Jones, NBC10
TALENT – REPORTER – DAILY NEWS
Matt DeLucia, NBC10
VIDEO JOURNALIST
Steven Fisher, NBC10