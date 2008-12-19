NBC 10 Day at the Aquarium

ADVENTURE AQUARIUM AND NBC 10 JOIN FORCES FOR NBC 10 DAY!

NBC 10 and Adventure Aquarium are up to something fishy, and YOU’RE INVITED! Come out to Adventure Aquarium on the Camden Waterfront on Sunday, January 10 for Adventure Aquarium’s “NBC 10 Day.” Admission tickets will be just $10.00 all day - a substantial savings! Guests of NBC 10 Day at Adventure Aquarium can also meet and get autographs from renowned members of the NBC 10 news team, who will be on-hand to help out with Adventure Aquarium’s live shows.

NBC 10 Day is a great opportunity to visit Adventure Aquarium, a true waterfront treasure that features over 8,400 animals and nearly 2,000,000 gallons of water. Guests can roll up their sleeves to actually touch sharks in the Aquarium’s Touch-A-Shark exhibit, presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, or walk through a 40-ft suspended Shark Tunnel that offers stunning views into the Aquarium’s 560,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit. Visit with Button and Genny, two hippos that call Adventure Aquarium’s West African River Experience exhibit home, or hand-feed birds at Feather Ridge, a free-flight aviary home to over 20 species of exquisite African birds. Visitors can also check out our 4D Theater, powered by PSE&G, stop by the outdoor penguin and seal exhibits, or get up close and personal to touch sea life like sea stars and sea cucumbers, shrimp, jellyfish, and even freshwater sting rays!

So, gather your family and friends and come explore all of your senses at Adventure Aquarium on Sunday, January 10 for NBC 10 Day, where you can take advantage of reduced ticket prices and meet renowned members of the NBC 10 news team. To learn more about NBC 10 Day, visit www.adventureaquarium.com