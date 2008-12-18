NBC 10, Comcast Ready for DTV switch

Some viewers saw erroneous message

On Wednesday, NBC 10 conducted a DTV readiness test in which some viewers received an erroneous message that they need to upgrade for the DTV transition in February.

All Comcast customers are ready for DTV and will see no change in their NBC 10 service when the DTV switch happens.

NBC 10 wants to clarify: COMCAST CUSTOMERS ARE READY for the DTV switch and need to take no further action.

TV viewers still using an antenna will need a digital converter box to still watch TV after the DTV transition.

Learn more about DTV and how to get a converter box by clicking here.

