National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion.

Duck Donuts

In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving each guest one of their classic cinnamon sugar doughnuts for free -- no purchase necessary.

Check out their website to find the location nearest you.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is running a few "sweet" offers on Friday. Guests can go in-store to receive one free doughnut of their choice, as well as grab a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis.

Visit their website for additional information.

Dunkin'

To observe the national day, you can head to a participating Dunkin' for a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink on June 3 while supplies last.

To find a location, see their site.

When you are finished grabbing some freebies from the chains above, here are some local shops in Philadelphia to support on National Doughnut Day or whenever you catch a craving.

Federal Donuts

Federal Donuts has been polling their customers and will be serving up the most popular doughnuts at their various stores on Friday. With numerous locations in Philadelphia, you are sure to find a place to treat yourself.

To see more on Federal Donuts, click here.

Beiler's Doughnuts

Head into the Reading Terminal Market or to University City to try a hand-rolled doughnut from this family business. Beiler's Doughnuts was one of the first to bring Amish baking to the City of Brotherly Love.

Read more here.

Dottie's Donuts

Since 2014, Dottie's Donuts has been crafting vegan treats in Philadelphia. There is no dairy or any eggs in any of their baked goods! You can treat yourself to a doughnut at one of two locations in Philly.

Learn more about the company here.