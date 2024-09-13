Nanny charged in death of child who was found in pond in Tredyffrin Township

A nanny now faces charges after police determined she was distracted by her cellphone while the 3-year-old child who was in her care went missing and was eventually found dead at a Chester County park, investigators said.

Imani Lewis, 28, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Friday, Sept. 13, and charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.

On Sept. 2, 2024, around 6:50 p.m., police responded to Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, for the report of a missing 3-year-old, non-verbal child. Investigators said Lewis, who was the child’s nanny, had called 911. Police searched through the park before spotting the child unresponsive in a retention pond.

Officers took the child out of the water and rendered emergency aid. The child was later pronounced dead, however.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a distracted Lewis calling and texting multiple people while the child was playing at the park and eventually went missing.

“This is a devastating death for the victim’s family,” Tredyffrin Police Chief Michael Beaty said. “Our entire community has felt the effects of it.”

Lewis was arraigned with bail set at $100,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2024. Online court records don’t list any legal representation who could speak on her behalf.

