Naked Teen Goes on Rampage in Store, Hurts 3 Officers, Police Say

The teen and three officers were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries

 A naked teenage customer who went on a rampage inside a southern New Jersey upholstery business was subdued after he fought with police, a struggle that left three officers injured.

Police responded to the Middle Township business around 1:45 p.m Thursday and confronted the 17-year-old, who had damaged several items. The teen fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, and authorities say it eventually took “several officers” to subdue him.

The teen and three officers were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. The teen's name was not released due to his age, and it's not clear why he was unclothed.

It's not clear what charges the teen will face. Authorities say the matter remains under investigation.

