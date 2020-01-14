Nail Clippers Used in Deadly Stabbing of Millville Man

A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times, including at least once with nail clippers, at a Millville, New Jersey, mobile home park, police said.

Axel Torres, 35, was found in the front yard of a home at Country Meadows Estates along the 2300 block of S. 2nd Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Torres was unconscious when officers arrived, suffering from several stab wounds including one to his leg that investigators later determined to be inflicted by nail clippers.

Torres was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he later died.

Millville police arrested 30-year-old Kathleen Ayala in the stabbing. Police said they both lived at the same address.

Ayala is charged with murder. She's being held in the Cumberland County jail. It's not clear if she has retained an attorney.