N.J. man indicted for sex trafficking women and minor

A New Jersey man pleads not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and prostitution-related offenses.

Amin Sharif, 48, of Newark was charged in January 2022 with transportation of a victim with intent to engage in prostitution, use of an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity and persuading a victim to travel to engage in prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sharif had since been detained and was arraigned on August 18 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court and pleaded not guilty.

"Since January 2021, law enforcement has been investigating Sharif for transporting and attempting to transport women and minors from various states to New Jersey and elsewhere for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts and other illicit conduct," court documents note.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sharif allegedly used social media to recruit women and minors to engage in sex acts for money. Additionally, he allegedly advertised women and at least one underage girl online, according to court documents.

These indictment charges against Sharif are related to four different victims.

The U.S. Attorney's Office states that if charged, Sharif could face years in prison and will be made to pay thousands of dollars in fines.