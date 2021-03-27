‘My Son Got Shot': Father of Slain Bike-Riding 11-Year-Old Speaks Out

The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in northeast Philadelphia while riding his bike is devastated and desperate for answers.

"He is a boy, 11 years old. 11 is a boy," said Lourlor Belance, father of Harley Celance.

They say Harley had just turned 11 years old about a month ago. Friday evening, he was gunned down in McKinley Street, while riding his motorized bike.

Belance told NBC10 that he was at work when someone told him that his son had been shot.

According to PPD Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, police responded to a radio call about a "person with a gun" at Oxford Circle around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Celance unconscious with a gunshot in the neck.

"I couldn’t imagine that, I couldn’t imagine something [could] happen to an 11 year old boy,” said Belance.

Authorities say a man was seen firing shots across McKinley Street, the same street where Celance was shot. However, police have not yet made an arrest.

Harley is now one of the 114 homicide victims in the city of Philadelphia this years. That is a 30% increase from last year.

2021 is on track to become the year with most homicides in Philadelphia's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.