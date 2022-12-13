Musikfest

Musikfest Adds AJR, Dan + Shay to Summer 2023 Lineup

Tickets for AJR and Dan + Shay go on sale Friday, Dec. 16

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two hitmaking groups joining Musikfest in 2023 are sure to "burn the whole house down."

Musikfest, the Lehigh Valley's famous 10-day music festival, announced Monday indie pop trio AJR and country pop music duo Dan + Shay will be joining the summertime lineup.

The two will be joining rock bands the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. who announced their headliner status earlier this month.

AJR will be the first band to take the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on the festival's opening day, Friday, Aug. 4.

Grammy Award-winning Dan + Shay will hit the same stage two nights later on Sunday, Aug. 6.

As part of their Big Night Out tour, the Goo Goo Dolls, accompanied by O.A.R., will perform Wednesday, Aug. 9, at PNC Plaza, as well.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Gates open an hour earlier.

Tickets go on sale to the public for AJR and Dan + Shay on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. According to the Musikfest event pages, ticket prices range from $35 to $224 for AJR and from $69 to $264 for Dan + Shay.

Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. went on sale last week.

Next year's Musikfest will mark 40 years of the Steel City's iconic festival, which includes both free music and paid concerts, plus food vendors, artwork, comedians and various other performers.

This article tagged under:

MusikfestBETHLEHEM
